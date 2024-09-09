Lalak Jan XI, Sher Khan XI win in Hakeem M Saeed Shaheed trophy matches

LAHORE - Two more matches were decided in the ongoing Hakeem Muhammad Saeed Shaheed Trophy Defense Day Basketball Tournament organized by Firdous Ittihad, with the permission of the KBBA and in collaboration with Hamdard Foundation at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Aram Bagh, Karachi.

In the first match, Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider XI narrowly defeated Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider XI by 31-29 points. The winning team’s standout players included Andre Turner with 11 points, Isa Khan with 9, and Alyan with 8 points. For the runners-up, Sameer Saleem scored 10 points, Raza Majeed scored 9, and Huzaifa Iqbal contributed 8 points.

In the second match, Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider XI defeated Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider XI by a score of 40-32. Key performers for the winning side included Muhammad Moazz Ashraf with 11 points, Haris Shahid with 10, and Sohaib Khan with 8 points. For the losing team, Andre Turner and Alyan both scored 12 points each, while Muhammad Isa added 4 points.

Referees and technical officials for the matches included Zahid Malik, Amir Sharif, Raj Kumar, Michael Turner, Kanwar Bedi, Zaeema Khatoon, and Naeem Ahmed. The matches were inaugurated by ACK Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah. Other prominent attendees included Director Sports Commissioner Karachi Ghulam Muhammad Khan, KBBA Secretary Tariq Hussain, and DSP Traffic Saeed Arain.In the meantime, PBL has announced the provision of filter water for players and organizers throughout the tournament.

Earlier, Maj Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider XI played two matches and emerged victorious in both. In the first match, they defeated Maj Shabbir Sharif Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider XI by 42-33. In the second match, Maj Aziz Bhatti Shaheed XI secured a thrilling win against Col Shaheed XI 50-49 points.