LHC declares Holiday on 12 Rabiul Awwal

The has announced a holiday for all courts on 12 , September 17, 2024, in observance of Eid-i-Miladun Nabi, following approval from Chief Justice Alia Neelum.

The Registrar issued the notification, confirming that all civil and session courts across the province will remain closed.

The holiday aligns with the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee's declaration that the Islamic month of begins on September 6, marking the celebration of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birth on the 12th.