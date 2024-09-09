Major parts of carriageway in Gujar Khan encroached

GUJAR KHAN - The dual carriageway (N-5) passing through city has been encroached and possessed by the fruit vendors and unauthorized parking due to acute neglect of the national highway and motorway police officials while the smooth flow of traffic at the Grand Trunk Road suffers and accidents were becoming a routine spectacle. According to a survey conducted by The Nation, is perhaps the only town between Islamabad and Lahore, where the major parts of the carriageway are encroached by the fruit-rehri-vendors who are never warned or restricted by the officials of the NH&MP whose sole and only responsibility is to ensure smooth and uninterrupted flow of traffic. It has also been noticed that wrong side road violations near DSP office, Punjab college to New Behgam have many times been pointed out on social media but the patrolling officials of NH&MP keep on ignoring these violations. Over speeding, wheeling by bikers, driving of rickshaws by under age and unlicensed drivers have at the GT road were also complained by the residents but to no avail. The senior patrolling officer of NH&MP was contacted for his comments but could not be approached. The residents have urged upon the deputy inspector general of NH&MP to take notice of situation and order for controlling violations.