Man electrocuted connecting electric wire

HYDERABAD - A young man died due to electrocution while connecting an electric wire on an electric pole in Latifabad unit 11 area here on Sunday. According to the A-Section police, a private electrician Akbar Ali was connecting an electric wire of a residential unit when he was electrocuted. The police told that the electrician was shifted to Government Bhitai Hospital where he was declared dead. The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has time and again cautioned electricians against meddling with the company’s transmission system.