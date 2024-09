WANA - A man was killed and three others injured in an explosion in Karikot village bazaar adjacent to Wana in South Waziristan district on Sunday. “The blast reported in Karikot village market in a vehicle that killed a man and injured three others,” police said adding, “The man killed in the explosion has been identified as Shamsuddin s/o Malik Jamil.” The rescue officials reached the spot and rushed the injured and the body to the district headquarters hospital in Wana.