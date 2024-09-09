Minister announces new programme with skill development

LAHORE - Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and Secretary Literacy Syed Haider Iqbal have announced the development of a new program that combines literacy with skill development, tailored to contemporary needs. The age-old debate between science and art is now over, as we have entered the era of technology. Non-formal schools are also transitioning towards digital literacy.

They expressed these views while addressing the event held in observance of World Literacy Day. The Education Minister stated that the purpose of celebrating Literacy Day is to uplift the morale of teachers and students in non-formal schools. He further mentioned that an afternoon school program will be launched soon, and emphasized the need for long-term planning to address the challenge of out-of-school children. A comprehensive strategy is being developed for this purpose. Secretary Literacy, Syed Haider Iqbal, announced a 1.5 times increase in the remuneration for teachers in non-formal schools. He also shared that the Wheels on Literacy Project and Adult Literacy Centres will be launched next year. He further disclosed that 11,260 Adult Literacy Centres will begin operations at the start of next year, offering six-month technical courses in agriculture, mining, IT, fisheries, and other areas.

Additionally, middle tech education will be introduced in 470 elementary schools. These three-year technical courses will be condensed into a one-and-a-half-year format for students. On this occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Department of Literacy and TEVTA. Special awards were presented to non-formal school teachers, literacy mobilizers, trainers, and monitors, while more than 300 teachers received tablets. The Education Minister also commended the efforts of teachers operating literacy centers in the Kacha area.