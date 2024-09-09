Minister inaugurates six dialysis machines

SIALKOT - Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Zeeshan Rafiq, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Naveed Ashraf inaugurated six dialysis machines at Civil Hospital Daska. The hospital will now have dialysis units with 12 machines. The minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is determined to bring best health facilities to the people of the province at their doorsteps. The successful launch of projects like Mobile Hospital and Clinic on Wheel are part of her vision, he added. He said that according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the mega project of revamping all primary and rural health centers of Punjab is in progress. They will not only be revamped, but medical facilities would be provided round the clock, besides medicines and medical tests. A request will be made to the Punjab government to set up a trauma center in the hospital.