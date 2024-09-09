Moeen Ali retires from international cricket after illustrious 10-year career

ENGLAND - England all-rounder has officially announced his retirement from international cricket, concluding a remarkable decade-long career. The 37-year-old made the decision after being left out of England’s squad for the upcoming Australia series. “I’m 37 and wasn’t selected for this month’s series against Australia. I’ve played a lot of cricket for England, and it feels like the right time for the next generation to take over,” Moeen stated in an interview with Daily Mail. “I’ve done my part, and now it’s time to move on.” Born in Birmingham, Moeen made his international debut in 2014 and has since featured in 68 Tests, 138 ODIs, and 92 T20Is for England. Over the course of his career, he amassed five centuries in Test matches and three in ODIs, while also taking a total of 366 wickets across all formats. His last international appearance came in June. Reflecting on his career, Moeen expressed pride and gratitude: “I’m incredibly proud. When you first play for England, you never know how long it will last. To have played almost 300 games is more than I could have imagined. These were the best days of my life.” While Moeen admitted that Test cricket held a special place for him, he credited former captain Eoin Morgan for making limited-overs cricket an enjoyable experience: “The first few years were all about Test cricket, but when Morgs took over the white-ball side, it became more fun. Still, Test cricket is the real deal.” Despite feeling he could still contribute, Moeen acknowledged that it was time for the England team to evolve: “I could have hung on and tried to play more, but I know it’s time to be realistic. The team is entering a new cycle, and it’s important to be true to myself.” Moeen will continue to play franchise cricket around the world and has aspirations of transitioning into coaching: “I still love playing, so a bit of franchise cricket is on the cards. But coaching is something I’m passionate about — I want to be one of the best. “I hope people remember me as a free spirit who played some great shots — and some not-so-great ones! But most importantly, I hope they enjoyed watching me.”