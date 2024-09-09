More industrial groups, bodies announce support for PPP Alliance in LCCI polls

LAHORE - More industrial groups and trade bodies have announced their support for the Piaf Pioneer Progressive Alliance (PPPA) for the upcoming LCCI elections, expressing full confidence of the leadership of Mian Anjum Nisar, rejecting all other so-called groups altogether. In a large gathering, organised by PPP Alliance and attended by a large number of business representatives from across the city and the members of the PIAF posed their confidence for the Anjum Nisar group, assuring him of full support in the upcoming election of the LCCI. The delegations of Shah Alam Ainak Board, Cardboard Association and Montgomery Road Traders Association called on patron-in-chief PIAF Mian Anjum Nisar, Chairman PIAF Fahimur Rehman Sehgal and other PIAF members. Hundreds of members of Lahore Chamber, executive committee members of PIAF and market presidents of adjacent areas participated in the meeting. Speaking to the delegation, Mian Najam Nisar and Fahimur Rehman Saigol said that the service of traders from the platform of PIAF has been going on for the past 52 years and the presence of a large number of traders and industrialists in every event is the proof in this regard. It shows that PIAF is not just a show but a name of service to the business community and the voters of Lahore Chamber make the Alliance successful. In this power show, in addition to dozens of association officials, PIAF patron-in-chief Mian Anjum Nisar, Chairman PIAF Fahimur Rahman, Mian Muhammad Ali, Abuzar Shad, Vice Chairman PIAF Nasrullah Mughal, Vice Chairman Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Senior Vice President Lahore Chamber Zafar Mehmood Chaudhry, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt and others participated. PIAF Fahimur Rahman Saigol, addressing the meeting, said that PIAF has an excellent record of 22 years of service to the business community because PIAF brings qualified and working people to Lahore to advocate for the business community. He advocated for the policy rate to be reduced to a single-digit figure to alleviate the financial burden on the business community and stimulate economic activity. Anjum Nisar highlighted that the tight monetary policy, combined with the government’s significant domestic borrowing, has left minimal room for business growth. He stressed the urgent need for the government to freeze both domestic and foreign borrowing and to devise a comprehensive strategy to showcase Pakistan’s economic potential to international investors.

On this occasion, he condemned the central bank, stating the policy rate should be further reduced. In the budget, relief should be given to exports so that exports can be increased. In the last one month, only 3.5 billion dollars of remittances have come, which can be increased further.

It is to be noted that the PPP Alliance has announced its candidates of the corporate class, including Abdul Majeed, Irfan Ahmad Qureshi, Shaaban Akhtar, Aamir Saeed Mian, Mian Muneeb Naseer, Ehtishamul Haque, Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh, Mardan Ali Zaidi, Asif Khan, Asif Malik, Waqas Aslam, Syed Salman Ali, Engineer Khalid Usman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Syed Hasan Raza while in associate class the candidates consist of Mian Abu Zar Shad, Fahimur Rehman Saigol, Rana Muhammad Nisar, Malik Ahad Amin, Sheikh Muhammad Fayaz, Aamir Ali, Umar Sarfraz Sheikh, Ahsan Shahid, Ali Imran Asif, Rana Nadeem Abbas, Shahid Nazir, Muhammad Sajjad, Khurram Lodhi, Mehboob Ahmed Numdar, Karamat Ali Awan and Muhammad Imran Salimi.