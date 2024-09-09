Multan’s Sabun Wali Gali, food lovers’ haven

MULTAN - Located in a densely populated area of interior city in Haram gate, ‘Sabun Wali Gali’ is known for its mouthwatering items for food lovers who visit here to relish a variety of dishes for breakfast and lunch. Mutton Korma, nihari, trotters, brain, desi chicken, halwa puri, kulchey (Naan) lassi, kheer and several other food items are available in the gali. On weekends, people from different areas of the city visit the eateries for taking away ‘ special breakfast’ for their families and friends. “ I have been running a shop for last 15 years in Sabun Wali Gali. We have permanent customers. Residents of the gali love to eat these desi dishes. Our rates are also very reasonable, “ said M Asif who was serving customers on Sunday in the gali. He said that they never compromise on the quality of food which is very popular among foodies. The breakfast of these items is very “heavy”, that is why the customers prefer it on weekends, he said and added that these items are much better than fast and junk food which is preferred by youths these days. Dr Muhammad Tariq, head of Chemistry Dept Govt Postgraduate Civil Lines College, stated that his family has been living in Sabun Wali Gali for last over 50 years, adding that they not only relished these dishes in their childhood, but also love to eat from here occasionally after shifting from the area. “My younger brother still lives in it in our ancestral house. Twice or thrice a month, I visit him along with my family. Besides Daal Chawal, we order nihari, brain etc from the gali. The food here is really tasty,” he maintained. Nishtar Medical University Senior Medical Officer Dr Imran Rafiq recalled that he used to live in Pak gate along with his family many years back and added that food available in the interior city is matchless including Doli Roti, Daal Mong, Dahi bhaley localy known as ‘ matha’ grains, nihari, head and throttles, kulchey (Naan) with or without seasme seeds (til) etc. Mostly, brain, head and throttles, tongue and nihari are full of cholesterol, these should not be eaten frequently, the senior medic advised.