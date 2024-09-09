Muqam condoles with family of martyred cop

MINGORA - Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam here on Sunday visited the residence of Head Constable Rehman Ullah who was martyred in a blast at Navay Kali Mingora and expressed his sympathy and condolences with his family besides offering Fateha at Miandam.

He also expressed condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The minister also provided financial assistance from his own pocket to the bereaved family. PML-N President Swat Qaymoos Khan and former provincial minister Muhammad Ali Shah besides elders of the area were also present.

Earlier, Amir Muqam was warmly received by the people at Miandam.