Monday, September 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

NAB withdraws Toshakhana case against Imran Khan Bushra Bibi, transfers to special central court

NAB withdraws Toshakhana case against Imran Khan Bushra Bibi, transfers to special central court
Web Desk
6:13 PM | September 09, 2024
National

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has withdrawn the new Toshakhana case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, from the accountability court.

During Monday's bail hearing, Khan's lawyer, Salman Safdar, argued that the case no longer holds under the restored NAB amendments, rendering the crime invalid. NAB’s prosecutor confirmed the case is no longer within their jurisdiction.

Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich transferred the case to a Special Central Court, with bail hearings scheduled for September 10.

Khan had recently sought acquittal in a separate 190 million-pound case, citing the Supreme Court's ruling on NAB amendments.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1725859092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024