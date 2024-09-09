NAB withdraws Toshakhana case against Imran Khan Bushra Bibi, transfers to special central court

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has withdrawn the new Toshakhana case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, from the accountability court.

During Monday's bail hearing, Khan's lawyer, Salman Safdar, argued that the case no longer holds under the restored NAB amendments, rendering the crime invalid. NAB’s prosecutor confirmed the case is no longer within their jurisdiction.

Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich transferred the case to a Special Central Court, with bail hearings scheduled for September 10.

Khan had recently sought acquittal in a separate 190 million-pound case, citing the Supreme Court's ruling on NAB amendments.