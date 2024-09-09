Navy Day: Honouring legacy of Operation Dwarka and Pakistan’s naval prowess

On September 8th, Pakistan commemorates , a poignant occasion that honors the remarkable contributions and sacrifices of Pakistan Navy. This day is a tribute to the valor demonstrated during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965, with a special focus on Operation Dwarka—a naval operation that stands as a testament to strategic brilliance and courage.

Operation Dwarka, launched on night of 7/8 September, 1965, remains one of the most significant naval operations in Pakistan’s history. The operation was a bold and strategic attack on the Indian coastal installations at Dwarka, Gujarat. Under the command of Commodore S.M. Anwar, Pakistan Navy executed this daring mission with precision and audacity.

The operation was marked by a combination of surprise and innovation. A fleet of seven ships comprising PNS Babur, PNS Khaibar, PNS Badr, PNS Jahangir, PNS Alamgir, PNS Shah Jahan and PNS Tipu Sultan and submarine PNS/M Ghazi, launched a night-time raid that severely damaged Indian infrastructure and installations. The success of Operation Dwarka was not only a strategic victory but also a powerful demonstration of Pakistan Navy’s capability to conduct complex operations far from its base. Several key figures played pivotal roles in Operation Dwarka. Commodore S.M. Anwar, the commander of the operation, exhibited exceptional leadership and tactical acumen. His decisions during the operation showcased the high level of professionalism and skill within Pakistan Navy. The operation’s success was a direct result of his strategic foresight and the bravery of the naval personnel involved. The submarine, PNS/M GHAZI played a crucial role in the operation, highlighting the importance of submarine warfare in modern naval strategy.

Operation Dwarka had a profound impact on naval tactics and strategies, not just for Pakistan but for naval warfare globally. The operation demonstrated the effectiveness of combining surprise tactics with technological innovation. It also underscored the importance of naval power in achieving strategic objectives and disrupting enemy operations. The lessons learned from Operation Dwarka influenced subsequent naval strategies and tactics, contributing to the evolution of naval warfare. The operation is often cited in military studies as an example of effective use of limited resources to achieve significant results.

As we reflect on the past, serves as a reminder of Pakistan Navy’s ongoing commitment to maritime security and regional cooperation. In recent years, the Navy has evolved, embracing modern technologies and expanding its role in several key areas. Pakistan Navy has showcased its global humanitarian commitment through notable HADR missions. In response to the devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey in early 2023, Pakistan Navy mobilized resources to provide critical assistance. This included deploying medical teams, relief supplies, and specialized equipment to aid earthquake victims, demonstrating the Navy’s capability and willingness to support international humanitarian efforts.

The Navy is actively involved in promoting the sustainable development of the blue economy. This includes protecting marine environments, promoting sustainable fishing, and ensuring responsible use of maritime resources. The Navy collaborates with stakeholders to address illegal fishing and marine pollution, contributing to the conservation of marine biodiversity.

Additionally, Pakistan Navy engages in mangrove farming as part of broader environmental conservation efforts. In collaboration with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the Navy has participated in planting seven million mangrove plants, which are crucial for ecological balance and offer economic benefits through coastal protection and biodiversity enhancement.

Naval diplomacy is a cornerstone of Pakistan Navy’s international engagement. The bi-annual Exercise AMAN is a key example, with AMAN 2023 hosting 50 countries, enhancing multinational cooperation in maritime security. Additionally, Pakistan Navy is presently commanding Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 under the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), focusing on countering illicit maritime activities, including piracy and drug trafficking. This underscores the Navy’s role in maintaining regional stability and global maritime security.

On the operational end, Pakistan Navy has invested heavily in increasing its Naval prowess through acquiring Ships and Submarines. Pakistan Navy has added Babur-class Frigates in joint cooperation with Turkey as well as Yarmook-class OPVs in joint cooperation with Romania. Lastly, Hangor-class submarines are being built in joint efforts between Pakistan and China. These vessels are fitted with modernweaponry, enhancing Navy’s patrol and combat capabilities. It’s an effort to ensure an advanced Naval fleet that can replicate the operational preparedness and success of Dwarka.

8th September is about more than simply remembering the heroes of the past; it’s also about confidently facing the future. The purpose of the day is to highlight Pakistan Navy’s steadfast dedication to maintaining maritime security, promoting interregional cooperation, and improving its capacity to counter new threats. In observance of this day, the nation declares its continued support for the men and women of the Pakistan Navy, who continue to be watchful and committed protectors of the nation’s maritime domain, guaranteeing a safe and prosperous future.

Maheen Mirza