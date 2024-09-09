Over two dozen citizens deprived of belongings in 24 hours

MULTAN - Over two dozen citizens were deprived of motorcycles, mobile phones, and cash by robbers in various parts of the city during the last 24 hours. According to official sources, a motorcycle owned by Ata Ullah, a resident of Alapa Police Station area, was stolen, while armed persons snatched a mobile phone from Ramzan near Daulat Gate Police Station. In a similar incident in Gulgasht, thieves stole away a motorcycle owned by Ejaz. In the Kup Police Station precincts, Faisal was robbed of his mobile phone. More incidents were reported in the jurisdictions of Kotwali, Budhla Sannat, Shah Rukn Alam, Dehli Gate, Shah Shams, Muzaffarabad, and BZ areas, creating panic among the local population. In response to the alarming rise in crimes, police authorities have announced to establish 18 new police stations across Multan division. These stations, spread strategically throughout the most affected areas, are expected to improve response times and enhance security measures for the public, said official sources. The new police stations would significantly increase our presence in vulnerable areas. The expansion will not only help deter criminal activity but also restore the confidence of public in law enforcement”, sources added.

Eight more meters disconnected, eight illegal extensions removed

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force raided and disconnected eight more connections and removed eight illegal extensions over violations. According to the details, the use of gas compressors in Multan city has gradually decreased but not ended completely. Based on a complaint from a resident, a consumer was caught red-handed while using a compressor. The meter was disconnected on the spot, resulting in improved gas pressure in the area. In another case, a consumer had installed a meter in reverse, causing their gas usage for the past two months to show as zero, despite actually using gas. The meter was disconnected, and further departmental action has been recommended. Meters of six users in different areas of the city were found disfunctional, causing the company losses. As a result, the meters were disconnected and they were instructed to reconnect their fittings to the service point. The meters were also sent to the laboratory for further departmental inspection.

Additionally, the task force’s special recovery team recovered a Rs 40,000 fine from a consumer.

Eight consumers, violating OGRA policy, were found supplying gas to multiple households, so their illegal extensions were also removed.