Monday, September 09, 2024
Pakistan draws 2-2 with South Korea in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

7:33 PM | September 09, 2024
Pakistan’s national hockey team recorded another draw in the ongoing Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, finishing 2-2 against South Korea on Monday. The match, held in China, saw Pakistan failing to defend a two-goal lead.

South Korea took the lead with a goal in the second quarter, and Pakistan trailed by one goal until the fourth quarter. Hanan Shahid scored two quick goals to give Pakistan a brief lead, but South Korea equalized before the match ended.

This draw follows a similar result from Pakistan’s previous match against Malaysia, which also ended 2-2. To date, Pakistan has not secured a victory in the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan’s next game is against Japan on Wednesday. The eighth edition of the Asian Champions Trophy began on September 8 at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir City, Inner Mongolia, China.

India, the defending champions, won the title for a record fourth time in Chennai in 2023 and are also coming off a bronze medal win at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The tournament features a round-robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals, scheduled for September 16. The third-place playoff and final will take place on September 17.

