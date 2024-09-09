Pakistan’s early lead slips as Malaysia secure 2-2 draw in Asian Hockey Clash

HULUNBUIR - Pakistan’s national hockey team began their Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 campaign with a 2-2 draw against Malaysia at the Moqi Hockey Training Base on Sunday. Despite taking an early lead and controlling much of the match, a late equalizer from Malaysia forced Pakistan to share the points. The Green Shirts started strong, with Sufyan Khan breaking the deadlock in the second quarter. Pakistan continued to dominate, and Nadeem Ahmed doubled their advantage with a well-placed goal in the third quarter, putting Pakistan in a commanding 2-0 position. However, Malaysia mounted a comeback, reducing the deficit with a penalty corner goal. In the final moments of the game, Malaysia’s Aiman Rozemi scored a dramatic equalizer, securing a 2-2 draw and leaving Pakistan to rue missed opportunities. Earlier in the day, the opening match of the tournament saw South Korea and Japan play out a thrilling 5-5 draw, setting the tone for an exciting edition of the competition. This is the 8th edition of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy. Pakistan has previously won the title in 2012 and 2013, while India holds the record for the most wins, with championships in 2011, 2016, and 2023. The 2018 tournament ended in a shared title between Pakistan and India, as the final was abandoned due to rain. Defending champions India clinched last year’s trophy by narrowly defeating Malaysia 4-3 in the final. Pakistan’s next matches in the group stage are against South Korea, Japan, China, and arch-rivals India, scheduled for September 9, 11, 12, and 14, respectively.