Pakistan seek Red Notice for Norwegian journalist over fraud, link with paedophile judge

The Sindh Home Department has the requested federal Interior Ministry authorities to expedite the process of obtaining a Red Notice for Norwegian journalist Rolf John Widerøe, accused of allegedly duping a Pakistani national out of 10 million rupees with false promises of Norwegian citizenship.

The Sindh police are currently investigating the fraud case of Norwegian right-wing Verdens Gang (VG) tabloid journalist Rolf John Widerøe but it has stalled due to the main accused's non-cooperation with the Pakistani authorities. To revive the investigation, the Sindh police have instructed the relevant authorities to provide necessary information to the Nordic Police Liaison Officer at the Norwegian Embassy and collaborate with them to bring Rolf J. Widerøe to justice for defrauding a Pakistani citizen.

A probe by Pakistani investigators has revealed that Rolf J. Widerøe, a known racist and Islamophobe, is implicated in multiple instances of fraud and corruption.

The Sindh Police have verified that they are still seeking Rolf J. Widerøe, who defrauded Maqsood Ali of Nawabshah out of Rs10 million by promising to secure Norwegian immigration documents. Maqsood Ali filed a complaint against Widerøe on January 14, 2016, at the Dhamrah Road Police Station in Nawabshah but Widerøe had already left the country by then after committing the fraud.

Sindh Police records show Rolf J. Widerøe, who works for tabloid Verdens Gang, was on a journalist visa to Pakistan when he cheated the Pakistani national.

According to the police record, Maqsood Ali s/o Abdul Ghafoor Arain lodged an FIR at Dhamrah Road Police Station and nominated Widerøe as the accused who took ten million rupees in the presence of eyewitnesses from the Pakistani national for Norwegian passport but “committed cheating and criminal breach of trust”.

Widerøe threatened Maqsood Ali with death and dire consequences over the phone after leaving Pakistan, prompting the Nawabshah court to issue Non-Bailable Arrest Warrants against him for failing to comply with the FIR and declaring him an absconder.

Civil Judge Roshan Ali Bhugio issued a Non-Bailable Warrant of Arrest against Rolf J. Widerøe on February 27, 2016 but police reported that Widerøe had fled to Norway and was evading arrest, refusing to cooperate with Pakistani authorities. A police report on February 27, 2016, declared Rolf Johan Widerøe an absconder, stating he fled to Norway after committing the crime.

Sindh police requested the Home Department to execute a Non-Bailable Warrant of arrest against absconding accused Rolf Johan Widerøe, a Norwegian resident, through the Ministry of Interior, Islamabad. The report attached a copy of the NBW against Rolf J. Widerøe and requested the issuance and execution of a Red Warrant to produce him before the trial court, as the existing warrants remained unexecuted.

According to media reports, Rolf J. Widerøe faces a defamation lawsuit from a leading Pakistani origin businessman for defaming him and over his criminal collusion with the Norwegian paedophile convicted judge Arild Nesdal.

The lawsuit to the tabloid and Rolf J. Widerøe they deliberately concealed facts about the Presiding Judicial Officer namely Arild Nesdal in their several reports. Rolf J. Widerøe, its said, is known for his friendship with the paedophile judge who was sentences to jail for watching child porn videos and accessing paedophilia. The judge was convicted in child pornography offences. The charge against Arild Nesdal was of downloading and possessing objectionable images and videos relating to sexual abuse of children – leading to his conviction.

The lawsuit says that the reporter Mr. Rolf. J. Wideroe is aware of the grave nature of the crime as the former judge was himself adjudicating the matters pertaining to child abuse and he himself committed such offence while sitting in his chambers at Oslo District Court but the tabloid intentionally concealed this important fact while covering story of Nordea Bank case because it wanted to protect the paedophile judge.