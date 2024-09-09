PCB chairman Naqvi to review stadium upgrades ahead of Champions Trophy

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is set to visit Karachi next week to oversee the ongoing upgradation work at National Bank Stadium in preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

During the visit, Naqvi will review construction progress at the stadium, where enhancements are being made to host the highly anticipated cricket tournament. Engineers will brief the PCB Chairman on the status of the upgrades.

In addition to assessing stadium improvements, Naqvi will also meet with foreign companies to discuss plans for building hotels in Karachi and Lahore. These hotels will accommodate teams, officials, and visitors during the event. The construction of the hotels is expected to begin after the Champions Trophy, and design proposals from international firms have been sought.

Meanwhile, an International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation is expected to visit Pakistan next week to evaluate the tournament arrangements. The delegation, comprising heads and representatives from various ICC departments, will review key aspects such as the tournament schedule, practice matches, venues, and ticketing.

PCB officials will provide a detailed briefing on the progress of venue upgrades for the global tournament, set to be held in February and March next year, with Pakistan as the defending champions.