Pedro Almodovar's ‘The Room Next Door’ wins Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival

The 81st Venice International Film Festival ended Saturday with the prestigious Golden Lion for best film awarded to Spanish director Pedro Almodovar for "The Room Next Door."

The world's oldest film festival, held in Venice's Lido Peninsula, began Aug. 28 and came to a close with an awards ceremony. Almodovar's win was one of the highlights of the evening.

The Silver Lion for best director was awarded to American filmmaker Brady Corbet for "The Brutalist."

Vincent Lindon won the best actor award for his performance in "The Quiet Son," while Nicole Kidman took home best actress for her role in “Babygirl.”

The best screenplay award went to Murilo Hauser and Heitor Lorega for work on "Ainda Estou Aqui (I'm Still Here)."

​​​​​​​The ceremony was notably marked by several winners using the platform to condemn Israel's onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has continued for nearly one year.

Sarah Friedland, who won the "Lion of the Future" award for promising directors with her film, "Familiar Touch," dedicated the award to the Palestinian people, citing the ongoing occupation in Gaza. "I accept this award on the 336th day of Israel's genocide in Gaza and the 76th year of occupation," said Friedland to a standing ovation.

The festival faced criticism from several Italian artists who condemned the management's silence about the Gaza onslaught and its decision to screen Israeli films.

The 82nd edition of the festival is scheduled for Aug. 27 - Sept. 6, 2025.