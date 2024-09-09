Monday, September 09, 2024
PFA disposes of 2,000 litre subpar milk|

September 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFARGARH  -  Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed on Sunday to have seized 2,000 litres subpar milk and disposed it of later. PFA food safety team intercepted a milk carrying vehicle at a picket on DG Khan road and checked the milk. During the test, the team found adulteration, deficiencies of fat and natural nutrients in the milk. The substandard milk was disposed of on the spot. DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed said that strict monitoring was being carried out at the entry and exit points of cities to check the supply of substandard milk. He further stated that citizens could get tested milk free of cost from any office of Punjab Food Authority.

