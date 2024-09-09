PM’s aide urges expansion of marine protected areas’ cover

ISLAMABAD - Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam on Sunday urged the Sindh and Balochistan governments to boost efforts to conserve marine ecosystems.

Following the recent declaration of Churna Island as a Marine Protected Area (MPA) by the Balochistan government, Romina Alam called for additional MPAs to be established to achieve the global target of protecting 30% of the ocean area by 2030.

Alam also praised the Balochistan government’s move for the protection of Churna Island, stating it a “positive step towards protecting marine resources and promoting environmentally sustainable development.”

Churna Island, known for its extensive coral habitats and biodiversity, is now Pakistan’s second MPA. The island is home to over 50 species of corals, 250 species of fish, and numerous invertebrates and vertebrates.

She offered full support to the Balochistan government in conserving marine biodiversity and safeguarding the island’s fragile ecosystem and diverse wildlife.

With over 5,000 MPAs globally, covering more than 8% of the ocean, the coordinator stressed the importance of adopting ecosystem-based management approaches to minimise human impacts and ensure sustainable use of marine resources.

She highlighted the urgency of protecting marine ecosystems and wildlife from climate change and human activities, emphasizing the need for collective action and shared responsibility to address these environmental challenges.

Alam noted that this initiative will help regulate anthropogenic activities that harm the marine ecosystems of the country and protect the islands from threats like overfishing, pollution, and climate change impacts.

She also highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to advancing marine conservation efforts in collaboration with all relevant governmental and non-governmental stakeholders, particularly through mangrove restoration, which has seen a 300% increase since 1992 in the country.