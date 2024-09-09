PM Shehbaz to discuss judicial reforms, economic challenges with allied parties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended an invitation to parliamentarians from allied parties for a dinner at the Prime Minister's House tonight at 7:30 PM. Sources confirm that JUI-F has also been invited but has not yet confirmed their attendance.

During the dinner, the prime minister will brief the parliamentarians on the country’s economic situation and discuss pending legislative matters. Among the key topics will be the government's proposal to increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court and introduce a broader constitutional reforms package.

Recently, two bills have been introduced in the National Assembly and Senate aimed at boosting the Supreme Court’s bench strength to address the growing backlog of cases. In the Senate, Independent Senator Abdul Qadir introduced a bill to raise the number of judges to 21, while in the National Assembly, PML-N lawmaker Daniyal Chaudhry submitted a bill to increase the number to 23.

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has also taken steps to review the judiciary-related bills. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has arrived in Islamabad, along with legal experts such as former Senate chairman Farooq H. Naik and Sindh’s law minister, to carefully assess the proposed legislation. The party is expected to hold a meeting in Islamabad next week to discuss these judicial reforms.