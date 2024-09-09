PM vows to make Pakistan polio-free through joint efforts

ISLAMABAD - A special nationwide anti-polio campaign was launched on Sunday for the complete eradication of polio from Pakistan. The campaign was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif which is focused on across 115 districts nationwide, aiming to vaccinate 30 million children under the age of five against this debilitating disease.

Under the seven-day anti-polio drive, beginning from today, around 286,000 polio workers will go door-to-door to administer polio drops to children. Addressing the inaugural ceremony here on Sunday, the prime minister said that the government was grateful to the partners and friendly international organizations cooperating to eradicate polio from Pakistan. He hoped that the federal government, in collaboration with provincial governments and partners, will succeed in completely eradicating polio from the country.

The prime minister expressed the confidence that polio eradication efforts will bear fruit. He commended the efforts of federal and provincial officials, polio workers, and security personnel in the fight against poliovirus. He urged parents to ensure their children under five receive polio drops to protect them from lifelong disability.

The prime minister voiced his confidence that by working together with provincial chief ministers, chief secretaries, health ministers, and health secretaries, the government will successfully eliminate polio, paving the way for a polio-free future and eradicating this preventable disease in the years to come.

The prime minister assured that the polio eradication campaign is in capable hands, being led by expert teams, and expressed optimism that the federal government’s joint efforts with the provinces will ultimately lead to the disease’s eradication.

He further pledged that once polio is eliminated, the government will ensure it never returns, providing a safer future for generations to come.

He requested the parents to fully cooperate with the polio teams for the safe future of their children.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister also administered polio drops to children.

Meanwhile, the PM, in a message on the occasion of International Literacy Day, called upon the nation to support the government’s efforts in promoting literacy and ensuring education for all, emphasizing the importance of building a bright future for the children and the country.

“Literacy is a fundamental human and constitutional right that guarantees the future of our country,” the prime minister said.

He said literacy was not merely the ability to read and write, it was a gateway to empowerment, economic opportunities, and active participation in society.

“Today, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing the education agenda, striving for a more informed and sustainable nation”, he said adding “Education is the backbone of our society. For this purpose, we have declared an educational emergency across the country, launched an enrollment campaign for students, and initiated mid-day meals for children in schools.”

To reduce the dropout rate and encourage every child to complete their education, the prime minister pointed out that the government had introduced scholarships and other incentives.

In this rapidly emerging world, developing literacy and skills in line with technology is inevitable; the prime minister said adding that the government was implementing a comprehensive plan to integrate technology into the educational system, ensuring that the youth were equipped with the necessary skills to thrive in the digital economy.

He said private sector and civil society organizations were equal partners in the government’s efforts.

“By establishing effective partnerships, we can link education with employment and self-employment opportunities, creating a stronger and more inclusive workforce,” he added.

The prime minister commended the Pakistan Navy for their unwavering dedication to duty and passion for the country.

“On the Navy Day, I extend my heartfelt felicitations to all members of the Pakistan Navy. Their steadfast commitment to protecting our maritime boundaries exemplifies their unwavering dedication to duty and passion for the country,” the prime minister wrote on his official X timeline.

He said regardless of the challenges they faced, their determination and spirit remained resolute. “We deeply value their service and sacrifices, and their contributions to safeguarding our maritime borders.