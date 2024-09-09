Police taking strict action against unfit PSVs

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani are taking strict action against unfit Public Service Vehicles (PSVs). According to a police spokesman, Police under special campaign launched in Rawalpindi district issued challan slips to 2786 PSVs and impounded 346 during 13 days. He informed that during a special campaign launched against unfit vehicles, police challaned over 2786 and imposed fines amounting to over Rs 2.9 million on the rules violators. He said that Police were taking action in accordance with the law against unfit PSVs, checking route permits and licenses of the drivers. Legal action was taken against 185 drivers for driving vehicles without licenses, he added. The licenses of 23 drivers found guilty of negligence were cancelled, he said adding, 26 cases were also registered against drivers and the owners of public service vehicles. All possible steps were being taken to ensure safe travel on PSVs, he added. He said that the travelling time of the vehicles was also being checked. Legal action would be ensured against those who endanger lives of the citizens, he said. The spokesman said that action would also be taken against the PSVs owners and bus terminal managers found guilty of negligence.

The special squad of City Traffic Police is also ensuring checking of vehicles at bus terminals, he informed.

A special campaign was also launched for awareness of the citizens and drivers, he added.