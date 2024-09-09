Monday, September 09, 2024
Polio immunisation drive to start in Hyderabad from today

INP
September 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   The District Health Office with the support of the district administration will start a 7-day polio immunization drive in Hyderabad today from September 9. A health official informed that an urgent polio campaign had been planned for the district after a polio positive case surfaced in Hyderabad last month. He said the provincial government had strictly directed the authorities to address the problem of refusal cases. The official appealed to the parents to cooperate with the health teams which would be visiting door-to-door to inoculate children under 5 years of age.

INP

