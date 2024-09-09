PPP rendered great sacrifices for democracy, says Nisar Khuhro

HYDERABAD - The President of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh and Member of Sindh Assembly Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has said that the PPP was the country’s largest democratic party, having made significant sacrifices for democracy. He maintained that party workers have endured imprisonment, lashes and even bullets, their contributions and sacrifices must be acknowledged. Khuhro expressed these views while addressing a public gathering in Tando Allahyar.

He said that the party was established by Zulfiquar Ali Bhutto and well managed by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, we have learned politics from her. He said that shaheed Benazir Bhutto always considered Tandoalahyar as second Lyari, for this we should make the party stronger in Tando Allahyar.

He also praised the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, saying that the young PPP leader has the full potential to steer the country through tough times.

The PPP leader mentioned that the party has democratically elected district presidents and office-bearers, ensuring that they address the issues of the public. He urged the party representatives to maintain close contact with the people and be present in their joys and sorrows.

On this occasion, Member of Sindh Assembly Imdad Pitafi addressed the gathering and said that we were grateful to the Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who trusted our family and gave us the district chairmanship of the party.

He pledged to work alongside other office-bearers and the public to serve the people. The newly elected president of PPP Tando Allahyar Zaheer Pitafi thanked the workers and senior leaders for placing their trust in him. He assured the public that any issue faced by them in any institution would be resolved on a priority basis. Members of the Sindh Assembly Dr. Sikandar Shoro, Ali Hassan Hingorjo and other party leaders also addressed the gathering.

Earlier, Nisar Khuhro, Ali Hassan Hingorjo, Imdad Pitafi, Dr. Sikandar Shoro and the newly elected President of PPP Tando Allahyar Zaheer Pitafi, led a rally of party workers and leaders in vehicles to Tando Allahyar, where they were warmly welcomed. The rally then proceeded to the venue and joined the public gathering.