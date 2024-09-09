PPP to oppose federal government’s proposed amendments to IRSA law

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced its decision to strongly oppose any amendments to the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Act, proposed by the federal government. Sources within the Sindh government have confirmed that the party is prepared to take a firm stand on the matter.

Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, a senior PPP leader, will move an adjournment motion in the Sindh Assembly to formally address the party’s concerns over the proposed changes. All PPP members in the Sindh Assembly have been directed to oppose any attempts to modify the IRSA Act, which governs the regulation and distribution of the Indus River’s water resources among Pakistan's provinces.

According to insiders, the federal government intends to abolish the 1991 Water Apportionment Accord, a key agreement that outlines water-sharing rights between provinces, and assume greater control over water management.

IRSA was established in 1992 through an Act of Parliament to monitor and regulate water distribution based on the 1991 accord. The PPP views any amendment as an attempt to centralize power and undermine provincial rights.

It is also worth noting that similar amendments were proposed by the previous caretaker government, but the ordinance was rejected by the president at the time due to conflicting views. The PPP’s latest move signals a continued defense of provincial autonomy and resource control.