President honours Naval heroes of 1965 war

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday paying tribute to the Pakistan Navy on ‘Navy Day’, praised its role in the country’s defense, the bravery of officers and personnel, and their sacrifices. In a message on Navy Day, the president highlighted that the Pakistan Navy, during the 1965 war, proved its capabilities by conducting successful operations against the enemy. The Pakistan Navy has full capability to deal with both traditional and non-traditional maritime challenges facing the country, the president added.

He emphasized that a strong navy was the guarantor of Pakistan’s security and prosperity. Reaffirming the government’s commitment to further modernize and strengthen the Pakistan Navy, the president said the Pakistan Navy played a key role in national defense and promoting regional peace. “The Pakistan Navy is always ready to defend Pakistan’s maritime interests and territorial waters.” He said the nation was proud of the bravery, dedication, and patriotism of the Pakistan Navy and its personnel, adding that the sacrifices of the heroes of the Pakistan Navy serve as a guiding light for the nation.