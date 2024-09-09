President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemn Panjgur police mobile attack

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have strongly condemned the firing on a police mobile in Panjgur, which resulted in the martyrdom of Sub Inspector Shakeel Ahmed.

In separate messages issued today, both leaders paid tribute to the fallen officer for his dedication and service. President Zardari extended his condolences to the bereaved family, offering prayers for the martyr’s high ranks in the hereafter and strength for his family during this difficult time.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also prayed for the martyr’s elevated status and for the patience of his loved ones. He emphasized that the entire nation honors the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the government's resolve to continue this battle until terrorism is fully eradicated from the country.