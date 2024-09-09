PTA plans to block unregistered VPNs

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has indicated plans to block unregistered Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) throughout the country. This announcement was made during a Senate committee meeting on IT and Telecom, chaired by Senator Palwasha Khan.

The PTA Chairman reported that the authority is receiving numerous complaints regarding social media platforms, with 95% of the complaints related to TikTok, 65% to Meta, and 22% to X (formerly Twitter). Senator Humayun Mohmand raised a query about whether VPN usage by assembly members would breach policy, to which the PTA Chairman responded that the authority aims to manage internet regulations similarly to those in Dubai and China.

The PTA Chairman also disclosed that 20,500 individuals have already registered their VPNs with the authority. A campaign is in progress to promote VPN registration, with a warning that unregistered VPNs will eventually be blocked.

In a bid to support uninterrupted business operations for sectors such as software houses, call centers, freelancers, and foreign missions, the PTA has launched a streamlined registration process. This unified "one window" operation, accessible via the PTA and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) websites, has facilitated the registration of over 20,000 IPs since 2020.

The initiative, coordinated by the PTA, Ministry of Information Technology (MOIT), PSEB, and the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), is designed to help businesses maintain secure and seamless online operations. Organizations are encouraged to register their VPNs to protect their digital activities and enhance operational efficiency.

Meanwhile, senior journalist Hamid Mir has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court challenging the installation of firewalls and internet shutdowns, alleging that these measures have significantly reduced internet speeds and adversely affected the youth, who are crucial to the digital economy. The petition is being pursued through lawyer Imaan Mazari.