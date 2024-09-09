PTI challenges ECP inquiry into intra-party elections in Lahore High Court

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has taken legal action against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by challenging its inquiry into the party’s intra-party elections. On Monday, PTI Chairman Barrister Ghar Ali Khan filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) contesting the ECP's investigation.

The petition, submitted through lawyer Azhar Bhandari, contests the ECP’s actions, arguing that the commission’s behavior towards PTI is biased. It also addresses the issue of non-returned goods seized during a raid on the PTI office. PTI is requesting the court to nullify the ECP's actions and decisions.

Earlier, on September 6, the ECP had dismissed all four miscellaneous applications filed by PTI related to the intra-party election case. A 10-page decision authored by Sindh’s ECP member, Nisar Durrani, overruled PTI’s objection to the ECP’s jurisdiction and rejected requests to delay proceedings or postpone action until decisions on reserved seats.

The ECP advised PTI to seek court intervention for the return of documents taken during the raid. In May, the ECP had further questioned the status of PTI following what it described as a loss of organizational structure, leading to the party’s election symbol being revoked on December 22, 2023. The Supreme Court later upheld this decision, requiring PTI to field candidates as independents in the February 8 general elections.

Following the general elections, PTI conducted another round of intra-party elections on March 3.