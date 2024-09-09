PTI leader Aliya Hamza announces major movement focused on Adiala Jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza has revealed plans for a significant movement centered on Adiala Jail. Speaking to the media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore, she referred to Imran Khan as Prisoner Number 804 and claimed his incarceration has led to a "victory."

Hamza confirmed that a rally is scheduled to take place in Lahore on September 22. She accused authorities of continuing to oppress PTI supporters and stated that she has faced every injustice with resilience.

Criticizing the government for its ongoing oppression in Punjab, Hamza argued that it has failed to learn from past mistakes and is intensifying its actions. She emphasized that the mandate given by the people on February 8 belongs to PTI's founder.

Despite various challenges, Hamza noted that the government has been unable to prevent public participation in the rally. She concluded by asserting that PTI will persist with peaceful protests and rallies, declaring that the "final round" of their movement has now begun.