Monday, September 09, 2024
PTI's Ali Muhammad Khan accuses government of targeting judiciary

Web Desk
6:53 PM | September 09, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan has accused the government of targeting the judiciary. Speaking outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, he expressed gratitude on behalf of the PTI founder to party workers for the success of the Islamabad rally.

Khan stated that the morale of PTI founder Imran Khan remains high and emphasized that any effort to weaken the Supreme Court would be an attack on Pakistan itself. He criticized the government for undermining the judiciary and took aim at the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), accusing it of abandoning Bhutto's ideology by elevating Asif Ali Zardari to the presidency.

He stressed that the country can only move forward if the people's voices are heard, reaffirming that the nation had already delivered its verdict in favor of Imran Khan on February 8.

