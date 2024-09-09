Punjab govt introduces revolutionary interest-free loan facility for cattle farmers

RAWALPINDI - Punjab government has officially launched an interest-free Livestock Card Scheme with an aim to support cattle farmers across the province.

The scheme was designed to provide financial assistance for the purchase of essential livestock feed and manage care, said Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshaid Akhtar while commenting on different features of the interest-free loan scheme.

Talking to APP, Dr. Akhtar shared, the scheme was specifically targeted at small and medium scale livestock farmers and had clearly defined eligibility criteria. To qualify, applicants must be residents of Punjab and possess a valid Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

Additionally, they were required to have an active mobile SIM registered in their name.

Farmers who own between five to ten calves or cattle could apply for the loan, although those with more than ten animals were also eligible. However, financial support would only be provided for a maximum of ten animals. Dr. Akhtar stated that a clean credit history was essential, which would be verified by the Electronic Credit Information Bureau (eCIB) to ensure applicants were not defaulters.

Verification of identity would also be conducted through NADRA also, while the Urban Unit would confirm the presence of applicant and their livestock.

Farmers must be registered with the Punjab Livestock Department’s 9211 database to participate in the scheme, Dr. Jamshaid maintained. He further explained that the loan would be provided on a ‘first-come, first-served’ basis to those who meet all the necessary conditions.

Applications for the scheme would be submitted online through the Punjab Information Technology Board’s (PITB) platform. The loan had a maximum duration of 150 days, during which farmers would have 120 days to utilize the funds, followed by a 30-day repayment period. Under the scheme, farmers with five animals would be eligible for Rs 27,000 per animal, amounting to a total of Rs 135,000.

Farmers with up to ten animals can avail a loan of Rs 270,000.

The loan would be disbursed on a monthly basis, and farmers could use their Livestock Cards to purchase feed, including wanda, silage, and mineral mixtures, from registered feed dealers through the Bank of Punjab.

Dr Jamshaid Akhtar expressed the hope that the scheme would provide critical relief to livestock farmers and assist them to maintain the health and productivity of their animals.

He added that the government was committed to supporting the agricultural sector and promoting rural development. It would ensure access to resources for cattle farmers which they needed for, he added.