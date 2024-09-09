Rallies won’t bring PTI’s founder out of jail: Azma

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said holding rallies will not bring the PTI founder out of jail. Talking to the media at DGPR on Sunday, she said: “We are not afraid of rallies but of actions of the PTI members.” She said it was not a jalsa in Islamabad but a concert, held with the resources of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government. People were brought to the jalsa in Rescue-1122 vehicles. She said that it was unfortunate for KP to have had rulers like the PTI founder Imran Khan. The people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa were deceived in the name of ‘Naya Pakistan’, she added. They were brought from KP to attend the rally, and God knows how much money was paid to participants. She said that everyone who was involved in the events of May 9, or those who instructed for it would have to answer for it. May 9 is an event similar to the fall of Dhaka, and it could never be forgotten, she said and added that during the PTI government, 40 cases were tried in military courts. If the GHQ attack case could be tried in military courts, why Imran Khan case could not be tried in military court for ordering for May-9 attack? The Punjab information minister said that Imran Khan had opposed the NAB amendments, but now his application had been filed for relief under the same law. She said that the situation in Dera Ghazi Khan was far from ideal. Usman Buzdar, who belongs to DG Khan, could not deliver. She said Maryam Nawaz was setting records of service throughout Punjab. She visited DG Khan and launched Pakistan’s first nutrition program for schoolchildren. The programme has been launched is for the benefit of people in underprivileged areas of Punjab, she added. In response to a question regarding Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s criticism of the government, Azma remarked that he was a senior figure and they would not react to his statements.