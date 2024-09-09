Rally organised to celebrate arrival of Rabi-ul-Awwal

Khanewal - On the arrival of the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, a rally was organized by the Ulema Mashaikh-e-Azam Ittehad Council (UMAIC) to welcome this auspicious time. The rally saw the active participation of Diwan Ahmad Masood Chishti, the Gadi Nasheen of the Pak Patan Sharif holy shrine of Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakar. According to details, the rally was led by Diwan Ahmad Masood Chishti, with prominent figures like Pir Irfan-ul-Haq Chishti, Pir Naeemullah Karimi, and many other scholars also in attendance. Starting from the main Jamia Masjid Chowk, the rally passed through various markets of the city and concluded at the Jamia Inayatiya old vegetable market. Thousands of people participated in the event, with flowers being showered at different locations and chants of “Sarkar ki Aamad Marhaba” filling the air. The youth carried green flags, and the atmosphere resounded with the voices of “Labbaik Ya Rasoolullah.” At the end of the rally, Diwan Ahmad Masood Chishti offered prayers. Pir Irfan-ul-Haq Chishti stated that during the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the series of blessed gatherings would continue.