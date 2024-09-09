Rashly-driven buses kill woman, her son

FAISALABAD - A woman and her son were hit to death while three persons, including her spouse, sustained serious injuries as two rashly-driven buses crashed into a motorcycle and a loader rickshaw in Mansoorabad police limits. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that drivers of two passenger buses were recklessly racing on Sheikhupura Road when they hit a motorcycle and a loader rickshaw near the Gattwala Bridge. As a result, 40-year-old Shumaila Arshad and her 12-year-old son Abdul Hadi received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted 42-year-old Arshad, 22-year-old Abdul Rehman and 22-year-old Usman to Allied Hospital-I in a critical condition after providing them first aid. The police took the bodies into custody while an investigation is ongoing, he added.

Chaudhary Park sewerage repaired

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has completed repair, maintenance and replacement work of sewerage near Chaudhary Park on a war-footing to facilitate area people.

A WASA spokesman said here on Sunday that the Chaudhary Park area had narrow streets which caused problems in the sewerage and WASA had started the project on an urgent basis and completed repair, maintenance and replacement of the sewerage on Saturday night.

This sewerage facilitates the residents of Allama Iqbal Colony, D-Type Colony, Barkat Pura, Dastgir Pura, Waris Pura, Dagranwan Road, Muhammad Ali Road, Ghagmol Chowk and their peripheral localities. Completion of the sewerage would resolve longstanding issues of the area, he added.

Meanwhile, Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz appreciated the performance of agency’s engineers and filed staff and said that WASA was trying its optimum best to provide quality service to people. Now, the consumers should also deposit WASA bills, dues and arrears timely so that the agency could further improve its water supply and sewerage services, he added.