Once again, the government has bulldozed the passage of a bill through Parliament with alarming haste, a move that underscores a troubling trend of undermining the legislative process. The recent enactment of the Public Order Bill, signed into law almost in a frenzy, reinforces the perception of Parliament as a mere rubber stamp for executive decisions. This reckless approach to law-making not only erodes the legitimacy of our democratic institutions but also diminishes the credibility of the legislative process.

In the long term, this cavalier attitude towards the parliamentary process is detrimental to all stakeholders involved. The rapid, unconsidered passage of such bills not only reflects poorly on the current administration but also jeopardises the health of our democratic framework. The robustness of any law depends on thorough scrutiny and balanced debate, not on rushed endorsements. Had this bill been subjected to proper legislative review, it might have faced criticism but would also have had the opportunity to garner cross-party support. This approach would have assured the public that the law was designed not merely to target a single party, such as the PTI, but to address disruptive forces more broadly and constructively.

Rushed legislation breeds mistrust and stifles constructive debate, ultimately undermining the very foundations of governance. The government’s current modus operandi, marked by procedural shortcuts, does not bode well for the future. It is imperative that a more measured approach be adopted, one that respects the legislative process and fosters genuine consensus. In doing so, the government would not only enhance the legitimacy of its actions but also contribute to a more stable and effective governance framework.