RWMC starts Rabi-ul-Awwal cleanliness drive

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had kicked off its special cleanliness campaign for the month of Rabi ul Awwal besides deploying additional sanitary workers.

According to RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been devised for the Eid Milad U-Nabi (SAW) while the holidays of all the staff of RWMC were cancelled on September 17. He informed all streets, roads, procession routes, and their vicinity were being cleaned and the waste containers were emptied. In addition, the construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of the procession. and its adjacent areas. Meanwhile, he added that RWMC’s communication teams were distributing waste bags and pamphlets in various areas of the city to highlight the importance of cleanliness and dengue prevention.

To eradicate dengue larvae, comprehensive Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) and an action plan were followed, and weekly reports were submitted to the district administration and the government of Punjab. He added the RWMC carried out the cleanliness of nullahs and choked drains during Friday night’s rainfall to ensure sanitation in several city areas.However, he urged the citizens to cooperate with the company in keeping the city clean. In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be resolved immediately. Furthermore, RWMC has appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains, which cause obstruction, adding that RWMC would utilise all its resources to keep the city environment-friendly.