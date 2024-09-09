Sabalenka survives Pegula storm to win US Open women’s title

NEW YORK - Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka hoisted the trophy in New York at last after years of close calls, as she outplayed American sixth seed Jessica Pegula 7-5 7-5 in the U.S. Open women’s final.

Sabalenka won her first title at Flushing Meadows a year after coming up short in the final. Twice before, she reached the semi-finals. She blocked out the wild cheers for the hometown favorite at Arthur Ashe Stadium to break Pegula in the final game. “So many times I thought I was so close to get U.S. Open title. Finally, I get this beautiful trophy,” said the second seed, who fought back from a breakdown in both sets to claim victory and fell to the court in her moment of triumph.

Pegula, 30, had waited a long time to reach her first major final and came to New York in fine form after winning in Toronto. But she could not match her opponent’s raw power despite the noisy backing of the New York crowd. “To be standing here in my first Grand Slam final and then coming off such a hot summer, I mean I didn’t expect it so I’m just really grateful for the last few weeks of tennis,” said Pegula.

The roof on Arthur Ashe Stadium was closed due to heavy rain and the players traded breaks twice as they settled into the stormy affair in front of a celebrity-packed house. Sabalenka held her serve through a four-deuce 11th game and fought through a spine-tingling 12th, mixing precision at the net with her usual power from the baseline before breaking her opponent on the fifth set point.

Pegula struggled with her rackets throughout the match, complaining to her coaches as she seemed unable to find the right tension on her strings, and it looked as though she would not put up a fight in the second set when Sabalenka went up 3-0. The American found another level and brought fans to their feet when she won the next five games in a furious fight back, a month after Sabalenka denied her the title in Cincinnati.

Sabalenka leveled when she sent over a forehand winner that just kissed the line on break point in the 10th game and sought to bring a swift end to the contest, holding serve and then applying pressure from the baseline in the final game. Sabalenka’s backhand return of Pegula’s 30-40 serve ignited a desperate six shot rally, ending with a break as the American’s forehand sailed out.

Tears flowed immediately for Sabalenka as she claimed her third Grand Slam title after winning the Australian Open twice. She high-fived fans as she ran up the stands to share a joyful celebration with her team.”I remember all those tough loses in the past here and you know, it’s going to sound cheesy but never give up on your dream and just keep trying,” she said.

The Belarusian dropped only one set in New York on her way to the final as key contenders including defending champion Coco Gauff and top seed Iga Swiatek crashed out. The performance was particularly sweet after injury sidelined her midway through the season, and she missed both Wimbledon and the Paris Games.”I’m super proud of myself, super proud of my team that no matter what, no matter what situation we were facing this season and in the past we were able to go through it,” she said.

Sabalenka has had an up-and-down relationship with the Flushing Meadows crowd after she found herself across the court from another home hope, Gauff, a year ago in the championship.She jokingly offered the boisterous ticket-holders a free round of drinks if they would support her after she sent another American, Emma Navarro, packing in the semi-final this time around.

There was no sign of her picking up the bar tab on Saturday - even as she collected a cool $3.6 million with the win - but the New York crowd gave her proper credit as she lifted the trophy she had craved for so long.”Of course I expected you to cheer for Jessica. That wouldn’t be normal if you would cheer for me,” she told the fans in her post-match remarks. ”Thank you so much for all the support throughout these two incredible weeks. You guys are really amazing and you make this place very special.”

LIST OF US OPEN WOMEN CHAMPIONS

2024 Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) beat Jessica Pegula (US) 7-5 7-5

2023 Coco Gauff (US) beat Sabalenka 2-6 6-3 6-2

2022 Iga Swiatek (Poland) beat Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) 6-2 7-6(5)

2021 Emma Raducanu (Britain) beat Leylah Fernandez (Canada) 6-4 6-3

2020 Naomi Osaka (Japan) beat Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) 1-6 6-3 6-3

2019 Bianca Andreescu (Canada) beat Serena Williams (US) 6-3 7-5

2018 Osaka beat Serena Williams 6-2 6-4

2017 Sloane Stephens (US) beat Madison Keys (US) 6-3 6-0

2016 Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat Karolina Pliskova (Czech) 6-3 4-6 6-4

2015 Flavia Pennetta (Italy) beat Roberta Vinci (Italy) 7-6(4) 6-2

2014 Serena Williams beat Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-3 6-3