Secretary confident of Punjab govt’s success in smog fight, fresh air for residents soon

ISLAMABAD - In a recent statement, Punjab Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Raja Jahangir Anwar Sunday assured that the government under CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership is taking wise and stringent steps to combat smog and improve the air quality index in the province soon. This proactive stance is expected to yield positive results, ensuring a better quality of life for the province’s inhabitants, he said while talking to PTV news channel.

Raja Jahangir Anwar also disclosed that the Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with SPARCO will conduct its 4th comprehensive study on air quality. This research aims to assess the current state of air quality in the province, identify pollution sources, and inform data-driven policy decisions, he added.

Punjab Secretary announced a stringent crackdown on petrol pumps selling low-quality oil, stating that all such outlets will be shut down.

Additionally, he revealed that regular inspections of all vehicles are being conducted across the province with the aid of Safe City cameras, he added.

The use of Safe City cameras for vehicle inspections demonstrates the government’s commitment to leveraging technology in its environmental efforts, he mentioned. This innovative approach enables authorities to efficiently identify and address pollution sources, promoting a cleaner environment for the citizens of Punjab, he said.

By engaging private workshops, the government seeks to leverage their expertise and resources to enhance the inspection process, he said, adding, this public-private partnership demonstrates a collective commitment to addressing environmental concerns and promoting a healthier environment for the citizens of Punjab. Through this collaboration, private workshops will also play a vital role in inspecting vehicles and identifying those that require emissions-related repairs. This joint effort will help ensure that all vehicles on the road comply with environmental regulations, contributing to a significant reduction in air pollution, he highlighted.

Responding a query, he explained that the government’s strategy encompasses a range of measures, including regulating dumping sites, adopting a whole-of-government approach, expanding green areas and plantations, establishing monitoring stations, controlling construction work, and conducting regular vehicle inspections.

This integrated approach will help identify and address the root causes of smog, promoting a sustainable environment for the citizens of Punjab, he added.

By engaging the community and leveraging expertise, the government aims to raise awareness, drive behavioral change, and foster a collective commitment to environmental sustainability, he said. Through this comprehensive drive, Punjab is poised to make significant strides in mitigating smog and creating a healthier ecosystem, he added.

Punjab Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Raja Jahangir Anwar, announced that 25 to 30 multinational companies are collaborating with the government to discourage the use of plastic bags and promote sustainable practices. This partnership aims to minimize plastic waste and mitigate its harmful effects on the environment, he mentioned. Anwar urged the nation to take individual responsibility in combating pollution by adopting simple yet effective habits. He encouraged citizens to start working from home, reducing the need for daily commutes and subsequent plastic usage.

Additionally, he appealed to the public to limit their use of plastic bags, opting for eco-friendly alternatives instead.