Secy Edu KP issues directives to improve schools’ performance

September 09, 2024
ABBOTTABAD  -  Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), on Sunday called for immediate improvements in the performance of school principals and the overall school environment to ensure quality education for students.

During his visit to Abbottabad, he announced a 90-day task for District Education Officers (Male and Female) to implement these changes.

The secretary held a joint session with both education officers, where detailed reports on district-level operations were presented. He emphasised the need for effective leadership within schools and requested actionable suggestions to enhance the performance of principals and organize school environments more efficiently. The education officers were given a 90-day deadline to fulfil these tasks.

Furthermore, the secretary directed the formation of Parent-Teacher Management Committees (PTM) within 15 days to strengthen community involvement in school management.

Highlighting importance of extracurricular activities, he stressed the need to revive literary societies in schools and promote sports to foster leadership skills among students. He also instructed provision of essential facilities to schools on a non-development basis, aiming to maintain the quality of education and restore public confidence in government schools.

