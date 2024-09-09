Monday, September 09, 2024
SHC directs cellular firms to address poor internet service

Web Desk
12:28 PM | September 09, 2024
The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed cellular companies to conduct a survey regarding the 'poor' internet services within the Karachi City Court premises.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the president and secretary general of the Karachi Bar Association, who raised concerns over the lack of reliable mobile phone and internet services at the city court.

Following the initial proceedings, the SHC ordered cellular companies to jointly survey the area and submit a report on the issue within two weeks. The hearing has been adjourned for the same period.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) provided an update on the recent nationwide internet slowdown. In a statement, the PTA attributed the slow speeds to faults in two of the seven submarine cables that connect Pakistan internationally.

The authority explained that the AAE-1 cable has suffered a 250G outage due to rerouting between Iran and Qatar, while the SMW 4 cable (1.5T) is out of service due to issues near Karachi.

