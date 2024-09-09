Sindh govt decides to fire ghost school teachers

The Sindh Education Department has decided to terminate the employment of absentee, or "ghost," teachers. According to the department, 20 such teachers from the Sharqi district have been missing from duty. Many of these teachers have been living abroad for years without notifying the department, all while continuing to receive their salaries.

The Education Department had previously instructed these teachers to provide explanations for their prolonged absence, but none have responded so far. As a result, the department has now resolved to dismiss them.

In Sindh, hundreds of schools are suffering due to a shortage of teachers. Additionally, there have been recent reports of schools facing a scarcity of textbooks.