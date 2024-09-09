T10 Global Sports appoints Umar Farooq Kalson as Head of Media

has appointed as its new Head of Media, Communications, and Digital Media. With over 17 years of experience in the sports media industry, including 14 years at ESPN Cricinfo, Umar brings a wealth of expertise and a distinguished track record to his new role.

During his tenure at ESPN Cricinfo, Umar became a key figure in cricket media, particularly known for his comprehensive coverage of cricket in Pakistan and Afghanistan. His extensive background also includes notable positions as Executive General Manager of Media and Communications for Lahore Qalandars and Director of Media and Communications at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of , expressed enthusiasm about Umar’s appointment, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Umar to the T10 League family. His vast experience, innovative approach, and proven success in cricket media make him an invaluable asset to our team. We are confident that Umar’s leadership will be pivotal in enhancing our media strategies, expanding our global reach, and engaging cricket fans worldwide.”

In his new role, Umar will be tasked with leading the league’s media and communications strategies, driving social media engagement, and enhancing the league’s brand visibility across various platforms. He will oversee the media coverage of upcoming projects, including the Zim Afro T10, US Masters League, Abu Dhabi T10, and Lanka T10, ensuring that the T10 League’s media presence remains at the forefront of the sport’s global expansion.

Commenting on his appointment, said, “I am excited to join the T10 League at such a pivotal moment in its evolution. The T10 format is rapidly gaining global attention, and I am eager to contribute to its continued growth and success. Effective communication and robust media engagement are essential for building strong connections with fans, and I look forward to leading these efforts for ."