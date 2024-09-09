Texas-based businessmen face fresh allegations amid ongoing US investigations

U.S. federal and state agencies are investigating two Pakistani-American businessmen and their associates for suspected money laundering, wire fraud, and tax evasion. The investigation centers on claims that the businessmen used complex company structures to conceal funds, according to sources close to the case.

Authorities have confirmed that two Texas-based companies, Riceland Investment Group LP and Mecca Farms Group LLC, are under scrutiny. These firms are suspected of orchestrating elaborate schemes to evade taxes and launder large sums of money.

Riceland Investment Group, originally founded by Syed Rashid Ali, was sold in 2015 to businessman Muhammad Tahir Javed. Javed took full control of Riceland and gained majority ownership of Mecca Farms. His past, along with that of his business associates, has raised red flags with investigators due to previous legal troubles, including fraud and embezzlement convictions tied to a high-profile COVID-19 relief scandal.

Investigators suspect that Javed and his business partners were involved in a scheme to defraud the U.S. government by falsifying documents for Paycheck Protection Program loans during the pandemic. The investigation has also unearthed questionable financial transactions related to the companies they controlled.

In addition to these allegations, Javed has been linked to a 2008 murder investigation in Pakistan, a charge he denies. The case is reportedly being reviewed by Pakistani authorities, adding another layer of complexity to his legal troubles.

Sources close to Javed and Ali maintain that they intend to fully cooperate with authorities and defend themselves against the allegations. The investigation is ongoing.