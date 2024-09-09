Thousands rally across France against Macron's appointment of right-wing prime minister

Thousands of people took to streets across France over the weekend to protest President Emmanuel Macron's decision to appoint right-wing politician Michel Barnier as , despite the recent victory of the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) alliance in general elections.

The protests were called by the NFP, which had hoped to see their candidate lead the government.

More than 110,000 people took part in anti-Macron demonstrations across the country, with around 26,000 gathering in the capital, Paris, according to the Interior Ministry.

Protests occurred in over 150 locations nationwide, including major cities such as Rennes, Nantes, Nice, Marseille and Strasbourg.

Mathilde Panot, the parliamentary leader of La France Insoumise (France Unbowed, LFI), the nation’s largest left-wing party, claimed on social media that the actual turnout was much higher, estimating 160,000 protesters in Paris alone and 300,000 across the country.

The protesters accused Macron of "ignoring the election results" by appointing Barnier instead of the NFP's candidate as , Lucie Castets.

The demonstrations reflect growing public dissatisfaction with Macron's governance and his disregard for the left-wing alliance's electoral victory.