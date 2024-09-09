Monday, September 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Toll in Golimar clash mounts to three as injured youth expires

INP
September 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Death toll in Golimar armed clash mounted to three as another injured youth expired here on Sunday. According to details, on August 25, 2024 two armed groups clashed in Golimar area, Rizvia police station jurisdiction. The exchange of fire resulted in death of two people leaving nine others injured. A critically injured youth identified as Muhammad Naeem Sheikh hailing from Taisar Town who was under treatment expired here taking the toll to three. Funeral prayer of the deceased offered at Usman Ghani Chowk Sector 50 Taisar Town was attended by a large number of people.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1725764422.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024