Toll in Golimar clash mounts to three as injured youth expires

KARACHI - Death toll in Golimar armed clash mounted to three as another injured youth expired here on Sunday. According to details, on August 25, 2024 two armed groups clashed in Golimar area, Rizvia police station jurisdiction. The exchange of fire resulted in death of two people leaving nine others injured. A critically injured youth identified as Muhammad Naeem Sheikh hailing from Taisar Town who was under treatment expired here taking the toll to three. Funeral prayer of the deceased offered at Usman Ghani Chowk Sector 50 Taisar Town was attended by a large number of people.