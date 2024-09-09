Monday, September 09, 2024
Vehicle snatched from councillor at gunpoint, protest held against incident

INP
September 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

JACOBABAD   -   Armed men snatched vehicle from a councillor here on Sunday. The community held protest demonstration by blocking the National Highway. According to details, unidentified culprits snatched Alto car from Councillor Qalandar Bux Kehar in Mochi Wah area of Jacobabad and sped the scene. Members of the Kehar community blocked the National Highway by burning tyres and held protest demonstration against the incident. Long queues of vehicles were witnessed on both sides of the road due to blockage. The protestors expressed serious concerns over the surge in crimes in the area and criticized police for its slackness to arrest the criminals. They demanded of the authorities to ensure early recovery of the snatched vehicle and measures to provide security to public lives and properties.

