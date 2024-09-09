Woman killed for honour; youth electrocuted to death

JACOBABAD - A woman was tortured to death by husband for honour while a teenager was electrocuted to death in different localities here on Sunday. According to details, accused Nisar Khoso tortured to death his wife with batons in village Noor Ahmed Khosa of tehsil Thal of Jacboabad. The culprit had escaped vacating the house when police reached the scene. An 18-year-old youth identified as Ali Nawaz Mugheeri was electrocuted to death while repairing the electricity board in Dodapur area. The bodies of both were shifted to different hospitals of respective areas.