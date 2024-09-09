Wednesday, September 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Woman killed for honour; youth electrocuted to death

INP
September 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

JACOBABAD  -   A woman was tortured to death by husband for honour while a teenager was electrocuted to death in different localities here on Sunday. According to details, accused Nisar Khoso tortured to death his wife with batons in village Noor Ahmed Khosa of tehsil Thal of Jacboabad. The culprit had escaped vacating the house when police reached the scene. An 18-year-old youth identified as Ali Nawaz Mugheeri was electrocuted to death while repairing the electricity board in Dodapur area. The bodies of both were shifted to different hospitals of respective areas.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1725943447.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024